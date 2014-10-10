ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.5 19 reviews

Kill Bill

Kill Bill

Kill Bill, a cleverly named cross between Killer Queen and Willy's Wonder, is a hybrid strain that seeks out and assassinates stress, pain, and appetite loss like a vengeful Uma Therman. This skunky, piney hybrid from Reservoir Seeds delivers a flood of cerebral energy coupled with an overpowering calm that envelops the body from head to toe. Growers can raise Kill Bill plants outdoors or indoors in either soil or hydro gardens, so long as these buds are given at least 7 or 8 weeks to fully mature.

Reviews

19

Lineage

First strain parent
Killer Queen
parent
Second strain parent
Willy's Wonder
parent
Strain
Kill Bill

Grow info

hybrid
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

