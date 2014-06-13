ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

4.4 33 reviews

Killing Fields

Killing Fields

Killing Fields is the result of some clever breeding by Sannie’s Seeds. Using two of their own strains, The One and Jack, they’ve come up with this sativa that is known for its complex aroma. Killing fields packs a candy sugar and spice mix with notes of berry and citrus. It feels like a treat, especially for patients looking for something tasty. Like many sativas, this strain is slower to flower at 11-13 weeks. It grows tall, so space is a must, especially since these plants do best indoors. When the buds do show up, they will be large foxtails of dark green and blue. This is one for sativa lovers with a strong, cerebral feeling that lasts.

Effects

26 people reported 206 effects
Energetic 76%
Happy 61%
Euphoric 57%
Uplifted 53%
Creative 46%
Depression 42%
Pain 30%
Stress 30%
Anxiety 30%
Fatigue 23%
Dry eyes 15%
Dry mouth 15%
Headache 7%
Paranoid 7%
Dizzy 3%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

33

Avatar for alexboan
Member since 2014
i took some straight aggressive hits out my bong and 2 bowls later i was tripping balls. i laughed so hard at music rap was best lol. it smelled like grape and was a gold mine of purp.
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for samuellion
Member since 2013
well to start off this is such a beautiful plant to grow, I have grown killing fields every year since I first discovered this amazing purple sativa. there is a purple pheno an a green pheno of the killing fields, they both are stoney an both a very sativa. the purp smells like a mixture of grapes...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for Anonymous
Member since 2010
Very potent strain, don't know the THC concentration but would love to find out. Unfortunately, it also gives me a feeling of anxiety, but that may be more due to set and setting than the strain itself. Highly potent, highly recommended.
Creative
Avatar for BakedTurtle
Member since 2013
This beautiful strains is one of the best I've ever tried. The effect just made me happy, giggly... Just plain euphoric. It made me have a great time with my friends despite the -16ºC here in sweden.
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for soward
Member since 2015
100% sativa weed, you can't sleep with this weed!
ArousedCreativeEnergeticHappy
Photos

Lineage

The One
Jack Herer
Killing Fields

