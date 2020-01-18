KO Kush from Heavyweight Seeds is a cross of Afghani, Hash Plant, and Northern Lights. The smoke is thick and potent with a spicy fuel and pine flavor, making it a tasty must-try for any kush lovers. The high can be very heavy and may drop you into a deep state of relaxation. Give KO Kush a try if it’s bedtime and you need help winding down.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
1
Find KO Kush nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry KO Kush nearby.
Similar strains
Lineage
Products with KO Kush
Hang tight. We're looking for KO Kush nearby.