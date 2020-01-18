ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

KO Kush

KO Kush

KO Kush from Heavyweight Seeds is a cross of Afghani, Hash Plant, and Northern Lights. The smoke is thick and potent with a spicy fuel and pine flavor, making it a tasty must-try for any kush lovers. The high can be very heavy and may drop you into a deep state of relaxation. Give KO Kush a try if it’s bedtime and you need help winding down.

Reviews

Avatar for GinoMidnight
Member since 2015
This strain is great! If you want a good strain to sleep with, I for sure recommend this strain. The high isn’t particular special but my tolerance is high. Also has been helping me survive my stomach flu more so I’m suspecting it has some anti inflammatory properties as well.
Lineage

First strain parent
Hash Plant
parent
Second strain parent
Afghani
parent
Strain
KO Kush

