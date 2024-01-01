stock photo similar to Kombucha
HybridTHC 23%CBD

Kombucha

Kombucha is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sour Diesel and Purple Punch. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Kombucha is 23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Symbiotic Genetics, the average price of Kombucha typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Kombucha’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Kombucha, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



