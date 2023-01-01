stock photo similar to Kool Grapes
Kool Grapes

Kool Grapes is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Pure Kush and Wedding Crasher. This strain is a relaxing and potent hybrid that has a skunky and earthy aroma with notes of vanilla, grape, and citrus. Kool Grapes is 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Kool Grapes effects include euphoria, happy, and sleepy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Kool Grapes when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, insomnia, and stress. Bred by Compound Genetics, Kool Grapes features flavors like earthy, diesel, and pine. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Kool Grapes typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. This strain is a couch-locking and sedating hybrid that can help you unwind and sleep at night. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Kool Grapes, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

