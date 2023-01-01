Kool Whip
Kool Whip is a mostly indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Ice Cream Cake and Project 4516. This strain is named after the whipped cream topping, and it has a sweet and creamy flavor with hints of vanilla and dough. Kool Whip is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Kool Whip effects include relaxation, happiness, and sedation. Medical marijuana patients often choose Kool Whip when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, anxiety, and insomnia. Bred by Good Day Farm, Kool Whip features flavors like creamy, cake, and sweet. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Kool Whip typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. This strain is perfect for those looking for a dessert-like treat that can help them unwind and fall asleep. Kool Whip is also known for its frosty buds that are covered in icy trichomes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Kool Whip, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
