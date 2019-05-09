ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Koolato
Koolato

Koolato

Bred by The Vault Seed Bank, Koolato is a cross between Face on Fire, GSC, and Gelato #33. Buds come in a rich dark purple color that contrasts beautifully with the stark white trichomes and orange pistils. Buds are bulbous and dense and emanate a smooth citrus aroma. Koolato’s effects are usually relaxed with a clean sense of euphoria, making it great for good company after a long day of work or activity.

Lineage

Face on Fire
Gelato #33
Koolato

