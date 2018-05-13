Bred by Los Angeles Kush, LA Cake combines the legendary genetics of GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4) and LA Kush to create a relaxing strain perfect for winding down. Inheriting strong traits from both parents, this hybrid carries the classic OG taste of earthy diesel. Its aroma is rich with diesel and pine notes accented by a sour and earthy fragrance. LA Cake is a great option for those seeking pain relief or more powerful euphoria, as this strain imbues the mind and body with tranquilizing relaxation.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
15
Kushing10
Jnut1977
Mhtelk
TheLeafCritique
Goldenglock
Find LA Cake nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry LA Cake nearby.
Similar strains
Lineage
Products with LA Cake
Hang tight. We're looking for LA Cake nearby.