LA Cake

Bred by Los Angeles Kush, LA Cake combines the legendary genetics of GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4) and LA Kush to create a relaxing strain perfect for winding down. Inheriting strong traits from both parents, this hybrid carries the classic OG taste of earthy diesel. Its aroma is rich with diesel and pine notes accented by a sour and earthy fragrance. LA Cake is a great option for those seeking pain relief or more powerful euphoria, as this strain imbues the mind and body with tranquilizing relaxation.

Avatar for Kushing10
Member since 2018
Loved this strain and it's nice frosty look. It has a unique smell to it like a sweet/earthy OG. The nugs are really dense and break up to a nice amount but my favorite part is the high it gives a nice mental/physical relaxation. If you havent tried it i recommend you pick this 1 up and see for your...
EuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for Jnut1977
Member since 2017
This strain was awesome! Best strain I've tried to date. I'm a light weight but one puff had me instantly high and feeling nice.. Fell asleep with a smile on my face after a while.
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for Mhtelk
Member since 2019
This strain is easily my favorite. I’m a pretty heavy smoker so after one bong rip I was surprised as to how quickly a high was setting in 5/5
EuphoricTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for TheLeafCritique
Member since 2018
Excellent fragrant strain, with potent effects. Fast acting. High THC percentage. Works well for pain and nausea.
RelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for Goldenglock
Member since 2018
best GG4 hybrid with an amazing high! super fresh and sticky
EuphoricRelaxed
Lineage

First strain parent
LA Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Original Glue
parent
Strain
LA Cake

Most popular in