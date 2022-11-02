LA Wedding Pop
LA Wedding Pop effects are mostly energizing.
LA Wedding Pop potency is higher THC than average.
LA Wedding Pop is a sativa weed strain made from a genetic cross between Wedding Cake and Triangle Kush. LA Wedding Pop is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginners cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us LA Wedding Pop effects include feeling talkative, focused, and uplifted. Medical marijuana patients often choose LA Wedding Pop when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and stress. Bred by Seed Junky Genetics, LA Wedding Pop features flavors like pepper, vanilla and sage. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of LA Wedding Pop typically ranges from $30-$45. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed LA Wedding Pop, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
LA Wedding Pop sensations
LA Wedding Pop helps with
- 23% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
- 16% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
