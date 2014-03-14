ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. LAPD
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of LAPD

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.7 13 reviews

LAPD

LAPD

LAPD is a perfectly balanced hybrid named after parent strains, LA Confidential and Purple Diesel. A flavorful medley of sweet grape, earthy pine, and spicy pepper build the complex aroma of LAPD’s compact crimson and purple buds. Small to moderate doses induce a mellow, cerebral euphoria that sinks down to the rest of the body in a full physical calm. According to its breeders at California Bean Bank, LAPD’s abbreviated name appropriately describes these variable effects: “to protect and serve, or to take you out.” LAPD is typically chosen by patients treating pain, cramps, stress, and fatigue. This hybrid grows best in greenhouse gardens using sea or screen of green methods, with a flowering time of 50 to 60 days. 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

13

write a review

Find LAPD nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry LAPD nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of LAPD
User uploaded image of LAPD
User uploaded image of LAPD
User uploaded image of LAPD
User uploaded image of LAPD

Lineage

First strain parent
Purple Diesel
parent
Second strain parent
LA Confidential
parent
Strain
LAPD

Products with LAPD

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for LAPD nearby.

Good reads

Show all

New Strains Alert: LAPD, Orange Haze, Tahoe OG Kush, and Tres Dawg
New Strains Alert: LAPD, Orange Haze, Tahoe OG Kush, and Tres Dawg