Larry Bird Kush is a nearly perfect 50/50 hybrid strain named after the famous Boston Celtics basketball player. This strain combines Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies from the famous west coast tastemakers Cookie Fam Genetics. The aroma of “The Great White Hope” is thick with sweet grape tang reminiscent of Grape Crush. Deep purple sugar leaves and a dense layer of trichomes illustrate the strain’s indica parentage. LBK’s effects are more uplifting and heady, making it a perfect strain for consumers looking for an indica flavor and smell while retaining physical sativa effects.
