ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Larry Bird Kush
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Larry Bird Kush

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.7 36 reviews

Larry Bird Kush

aka Larry Bird, Gelato #33

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 36 reviews

Larry Bird Kush

Larry Bird Kush is a nearly perfect 50/50 hybrid strain named after the famous Boston Celtics basketball player. This strain combines Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies from the famous west coast tastemakers Cookie Fam Genetics. The aroma of “The Great White Hope” is thick with sweet grape tang reminiscent of Grape Crush. Deep purple sugar leaves and a dense layer of trichomes illustrate the strain’s indica parentage. LBK’s effects are more uplifting and heady, making it a perfect strain for consumers looking for an indica flavor and smell while retaining physical sativa effects.

Effects

Show all

18 people reported 101 effects
Relaxed 61%
Uplifted 55%
Euphoric 50%
Happy 50%
Energetic 38%
Anxiety 38%
ADD/ADHD 16%
Migraines 16%
PTSD 16%
Arthritis 5%
Dry mouth 27%
Anxious 11%
Dry eyes 11%
Dizzy 5%
Headache 5%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

36

more reviews
write a review

Find Larry Bird Kush nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Larry Bird Kush nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Larry Bird Kush
User uploaded image of Larry Bird Kush
User uploaded image of Larry Bird Kush

Lineage

First strain parent
Thin Mint GSC
parent
Second strain parent
Sherbert
parent
Strain
Larry Bird Kush

Products with Larry Bird Kush

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Larry Bird Kush nearby.

Good Reads

Show all

New Strains Alert: Legendary Lemon, Larry Bird Kush, Agent Tangie, and More
New Strains Alert: Legendary Lemon, Larry Bird Kush, Agent Tangie, and More

Most popular in