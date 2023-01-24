Larry Bubba
Larry Bubba effects are mostly calming.
Larry Bubba potency is higher THC than average.
Larry Bubba is a indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Larry Bubba - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review. This strain was originally bred by Skunkmaster Flex.
Larry Bubba strain effects
Larry Bubba strain helps with
- 28% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 14% of people say it helps with Depression
- 14% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
