Larry Bubba reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Larry Bubba.
Larry Bubba strain effects
Larry Bubba strain helps with
- 28% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 14% of people say it helps with Depression
- 14% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Larry Bubba reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
Buy strains with similar effects to Larry Bubba
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in