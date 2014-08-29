ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Lavender Jones

aka Purple Jones

Lavender Jones, also called Purple Jones, is a hybrid strain that expresses itself in vibrant hues of purple and green. Its Purple Urkle parent passes on more than just its colorful display and dense bud structure; deep relaxation typical of indica varieties comes through, coupled with dreamy cerebral euphoria inherited from its hybrid parent, Casey Jones.

Effects

Relaxed 71%
Happy 56%
Euphoric 44%
Uplifted 31%
Creative 23%
Stress 24%
Depression 23%
Pain 23%
Anxiety 22%
Lack of appetite 15%
Dry mouth 23%
Dry eyes 10%
Anxious 5%
Paranoid 5%
Dizzy 2%

Lineage

Casey Jones
Purple Urkle
Lavender Jones

New Strains Alert: Frankenstein, Lavender Jones, Purple Paralysis, Space Jill, and Sugar Kush
New Strains Alert: Frankenstein, Lavender Jones, Purple Paralysis, Space Jill, and Sugar Kush

