Lemon Banana Sherbet

Lemon Banana Sherbet

Bred by Crockett Family Farms, Lemon Banana Sherbet is a sativa-dominant hybrid of Lemon Skunk and Sour Banana Sherbet. With light green buds and orange hairs, it expresses a zesty fruity aroma with flavors of citrus and ripe banana. Lemon Banana Sherbet delivers relaxing effects that elevate mood while sparking an appetite.

Ariesfire87
Member since 2018
Loved the lemon flavor that hit in the after taste. The feeling is a bit light and happy. Didnt affect my anxiety at all. Loved that I felt focused and giggly. Very good I would definitely enjoyed smoking this.
EnergeticFocusedGigglyHappyRelaxed
Killakayjay
Member since 2018
Nice sativa high! Love the taste and smell, has a fruity aroma. A few hits will have you super relaxed,focused and alert.. but a few more hits can have you stuck on the couch with the munchies. Takes all of my anxiety away
EuphoricFocusedHappyHungryRelaxed
Captain1047
Member since 2019
Wow definitely a mellow happy lingering High, super focused , and a pain reliever . No skunk smell , strong banana taste. A lil Leafly haha
CreativeFocusedHappyRelaxedTalkative
JLucky17
Member since 2018
This strain is fantastic, very cerebral high, lemony taste (as you would expect) with a hint of banana. Good daytime sativa hybrid - has a decent energizing effect. Definitely recommended to sativa lovers.
EnergeticEuphoricHappyUplifted
Ant_Santos
Member since 2018
I'm a pro gamer, I find this strain too sativa-y. The taste is good, its potent, high lasts about an hour, but man do you get hungry I mean MUNCHIE CITY! Also make sure you got drops. wish it was more body.
CreativeUplifted
Lineage

Sour Banana Sherbet
Sour Banana Sherbet
parent
Lemon Skunk
Lemon Skunk
parent
Strain
Lemon Banana Sherbet

