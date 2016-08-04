ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

4.4 43 reviews

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 43 reviews

Lemon Bubble from Pheno Finder Seeds is an award-winning strain that combines Super Lemon Haze with Silver Bubble to create a potent sativa that is applauded for its emphasis on flavor. Recently, Lemon Bubble took 3rd place in the Sativa Cup at the 2014 High Times Cannabis Cup. Its citrus flavors are highlighted by sweet lemons and finish with an earthy Haze undertone to produce happy thoughts and a soothing sense of euphoria.

Effects

33 people reported 210 effects
Happy 60%
Energetic 57%
Talkative 51%
Euphoric 48%
Giggly 45%
Depression 21%
Stress 21%
Headaches 18%
Muscle spasms 15%
Pain 15%
Dry mouth 21%
Anxious 6%
Paranoid 6%
Dizzy 3%
Dry eyes 3%

Reviews

43

Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Silver Bubble
parent
Second strain parent
Super Lemon Haze
parent
Strain
Lemon Bubble

