Lemon Drizzle
Lemon Drizzle effects are mostly energizing.
Lemon Drizzle potency is higher THC than average.
Lemon Drizzle is a sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Super Lemon Haze and WiFi OG. Bred by Real Gorilla Seeds, Lemon Drizzle is 23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Lemon Drizzle effects make them feel tingly energetic and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Lemon Drizzle when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, stress, and anxiety. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is myrcene. Lemon Drizzle features an aroma and flavor profile of lemon, tea, and sweet notes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lemon Drizzle, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Lemon Drizzle
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Lemon Drizzle sensations
Lemon Drizzle helps with
- 14% of people say it helps with Pain
- 14% of people say it helps with Stress
- 14% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Lemon Drizzle products near you
Similar to Lemon Drizzle near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—