Lemon Fuel is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Jet Fuel and Lemon Cake. Lemon Fuel is 14% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Lemon Fuel effects make them feel euphoric, tingly, and sleepy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Lemon Fuel when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, anxiety, and PTSD. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is terpinolene. Lemon Fuel features a citrus aroma and flavor profile of diesel and lemon. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lemon Fuel, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Lemon Fuel sensations
Lemon Fuel helps with
- 30% of people say it helps with Pain
- 30% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 30% of people say it helps with PTSD
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
