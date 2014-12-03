While Lemon Jack has yet to earn the reputation of its father, Jack Herer, this sativa deserves some respect. A potent strain featuring a distinct, chemical-like lemon smell, Lemon Jack has strong psychoactive effects. Focused and energizing, this strain’s effects draw from both its Jack Herer and Lemon Kush heritage. Like a strong cup of coffee, Lemon Jack is a daytime strain. Patients who suffer from headaches and fatigue tend to find relief with this strain, though it may not be the best choice for those who suffer from anxiety.
