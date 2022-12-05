Lemon Margy
Lemon Margy potency is higher THC than average.
Lemon Margy packs a sweet and sour punch as the result of crossing Lemon Jack with Frozen Margy. Cannarado, the breeder behind beloved strains like Sundae Driver and Whoa Si Whoa, shows his prowess again with a sativa-dominant, limonene-dominant strain ripe with citrus terps laced with pepper notes. Nugs are long and dense with a speckling of lilac, spring green, and pale orange hairs—the white trichome fuzz goes without saying. Lemon Margy tends to test at over 20% THC, so beginners should proceed with caution. But for patients who struggle with depression, and a certain degree of pain, Lemon Margy elicits a euphoric, cerebral buzz with some body tingles. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lemon Margy, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
