  3. Lemon Jeffery
Hybrid

4.8 16 reviews

Lemon Jeffery

Lemon Jeffery

Lemon Jeffery by Irie Genetics was created when Irie Jeff blended Golden Goat with Lemon Skunk. Irie Jeff bred these strains together to improve Lemon Skunk’s lanky structure while preserving the strain’s distinct lemon candy flavor. Lemon Jeffery can reach into the mid-20% THC range, and can produce a heavy yield if given the space to grow. This strain has an approximate flowering time of 70 days. 

Reviews

16

Lineage

First strain parent
Lemon Skunk
parent
Second strain parent
Golden Goat
parent
Strain
Lemon Jeffery

