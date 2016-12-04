ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.3 15 reviews

Lemon Larry Lavender by Big Buddy Seeds is greater than the sum of its parts. The stunningly flavorful cross of Lemon Larry OG Kush and Lavender offers sweet citrus aromas overlaid by velvety floral terpenes. With loosely sedative effects brought on by the Lavender and an elevated mental state from the concentration of limonene, Lemon Larry Lavender pairs perfectly with video games and movie nights with friends. Providing a bright mind and relaxed body, this indica-dominant strain is ideal for abating depression as well as minor aches and pains. 

Reviews

15

Avatar for monkeystar28
Member since 2018
This is my very first review. Such a hidden gem! For me (with a complex list of ailments), this covered every bit of remedy needed! Lexapro-anxiety & depression is a complete 0 intensity with this strain. Adderall IR 4 x a day - severe adhd has been lowered to twice a day at a lower dose! Xanax - p...
feelings
EnergeticFocusedHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for intolerable1
Member since 2014
love the flavor. taste just like a lemon lavender cupcake I got the day after trying the oil.. Definitely good for ADD/ADHD. Maybe too good. makes me super spaced out for conversation our human conversation. But with my adderal I can do some serious reading, projects, etc
feelings
FocusedRelaxed
Avatar for SparklyBunny1
Member since 2016
Lemon Larry is one of my top five. Super good flavor for an uplifting smoke. I went back multiple times for this specific strain.
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHungryTalkative
Avatar for LEQCANNASOINS
Member since 2017
Wow ! Do I ever love this Lemon flavoured strain a cross of Lemon Larry Kush to a Lavender. I haver rarely seen or heard of this one, but its understandable that it's produced south of the 49th parallel that it's made it a very popular strain in SOCAL. This 70% indica and 30% sativa yield a very...
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticFocusedHappy
Avatar for Kaezia
Member since 2017
This strain is one of my favourites. Very chill, relaxing high. Also found it relieved a bit of pain.
feelings
GigglyRelaxed
Lineage

First strain parent
Lavender
parent
Second strain parent
Larry OG
parent
Strain
