Lemon Sour Diesel
Lemon Sour Diesel effects are mostly energizing.
Lemon Sour Diesel potency is higher THC than average.
Lemon Sour Diesel is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Lemon Sour Diesel - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
- 21% of people say it helps with Depression
- 21% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 17% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
