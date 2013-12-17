Liquid Butter will have you melting into the couch or your favorite tub of ice cream. An extremely potent indica, this strain has powerful muscle-relaxing effects and is great for appetite stimulation. Known for a taste that lives up to its namesake, the strong piney scent this strain gives off is slightly misleading. Patients who suffer from pain and anxiety typically have success with this strain, but it’s best to use Liquid Butter when you don’t have a lot to get done.