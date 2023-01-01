Los Muertos
Los Muertos is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Motorbreath and Project 4516. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Los Muertos is a loud and gassy strain that can produce a blissful state of relaxation. This strain is so potent that it could probably wake the dead. Los Muertos is 19-28% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Los Muertos effects include feeling happy, euphoric, and sleepy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Los Muertos when dealing with symptoms associated with chronic pain, insomnia, and stress. Bred by Hytek, Los Muertos features flavors like creamy, woodsy, spicy, and gassy. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which is known for its anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties. The average price of Los Muertos typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Los Muertos is a rare and powerful strain that can help you unwind and enjoy the moment. It has dense and sticky buds with purple hues and a thick layer of trichomes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Los Muertos, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
