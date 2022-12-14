Lost Cause
Lost Cause effects are mostly energizing.
Lost Cause potency is higher THC than average.
Lost Cause is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Amnesia Haze and Do-Si-Dos. Bred by Trichome Farms, Lost Cause is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Lost Cause effects make them feel aroused, uplifted, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Lost Cause when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and PTSD. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is terpinolene. Lost Cause features an aroma and flavor profile of apple, pepper, and violet. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lost Cause, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Lost Cause sensations
Lost Cause helps with
- 41% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with PTSD
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
