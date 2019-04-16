Bred by Humboldt Seed Organization, Lost Coast Hash Plant crosses Lost Coast OG, G13, and Hash Plant. This hybrid was designed for extraction, with rock-solid buds that produce a high amount of resin. Flavors offer notes of ripe fruit, pine, and various spices, making for a deliciously intoxicating smoke. The high is soothing, transporting you to a foggy hillside among California’s redwoods.
