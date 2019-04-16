ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Bred by Humboldt Seed Organization, Lost Coast Hash Plant crosses Lost Coast OG, G13, and Hash Plant. This hybrid was designed for extraction, with rock-solid buds that produce a high amount of resin. Flavors offer notes of ripe fruit, pine, and various spices, making for a deliciously intoxicating smoke. The high is soothing, transporting you to a foggy hillside among California’s redwoods.

Avatar for SeattleQua
Member since 2018
This strain is really high in you Euphoric, which means your smacked, spaced out, gone, etc.....It sets in maybe 10 minutes of smoking. I feel it behind the eyes, low eyes, heaviness, relaxed, happy, couch locked but some what functional. I feel as though time is has slowed done a millisecond!
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxed
Lineage

First strain parent
Lost Coast OG
parent
Second strain parent
Hash Plant
parent
Strain
Lost Coast Hash Plant

