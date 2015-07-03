Loud Scout is an award-winning hybrid from Loud Seeds. By crossing Girl Scout Cookies with Platinum OG Kush, Loud Seeds created a potent and complex mix of sweet, floral flavors that took 1st place for Hybrids at the 2012 Cannabis Cup in Amsterdam. The unique flavor profile of Loud Scout ushers in a heady mix of cerebral energy with a calm, relaxed body that is great for unwinding.
