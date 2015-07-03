ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Loud Scout
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Loud Scout

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.1 16 reviews

Loud Scout

Loud Scout

Loud Scout is an award-winning hybrid from Loud Seeds. By crossing Girl Scout Cookies with Platinum OG Kush, Loud Seeds created a potent and complex mix of sweet, floral flavors that took 1st place for Hybrids at the 2012 Cannabis Cup in Amsterdam. The unique flavor profile of Loud Scout ushers in a heady mix of cerebral energy with a calm, relaxed body that is great for unwinding. 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

16

more reviews
write a review

Find Loud Scout nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Loud Scout nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Loud Scout
User uploaded image of Loud Scout
User uploaded image of Loud Scout
User uploaded image of Loud Scout
User uploaded image of Loud Scout

Lineage

First strain parent
Platinum OG
parent
Second strain parent
GSC
parent
Strain
Loud Scout

Products with Loud Scout

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Loud Scout nearby.

Good Reads

Show all

New Strains Alert: Lodi Dodi, Black Bubba, Loud Scout, ChemWreck, and More
New Strains Alert: Lodi Dodi, Black Bubba, Loud Scout, ChemWreck, and More

Most popular in