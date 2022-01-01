Lucky
Lucky effects are mostly calming.
Lucky potency is higher THC than average.
Lucky is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Ice Cream Cake and Sunset Sherbet. Bred by Bodhi Seeds, Lucky is 29% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Lucky effects make them feel tingly uplifted, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Lucky when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, anxiety, and arthritis. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is myrcene. Lucky features an aroma and flavor profile of tropical tree fruit and apricot. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lucky, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Lucky sensations
Lucky helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 22% of people say it helps with Pain
- 22% of people say it helps with Arthritis
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
