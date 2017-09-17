ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Lucy
Hybrid

4.4 37 reviews

Lucy

Lucy

Lucy is a robust indica-dominant CBD-rich strain created from crossing Luca Brasi and LA Confidential. This strain packs a ton of cannabinoids into a tiny package, rendering THC and CBD content above 10% each. With this potent ratio, you can expect to feel an intense sense of wellbeing that isn’t overwhelmingly sedative. Also known for its mental stillness, Lucy pulls the handbrake on “monkey mind” and anxious thoughts. Utilize this strain later in the day to maximize its effects or simply as a supplementary anti-inflammatory that can assist with headaches and muscle pain.

Effects

Relaxed 80%
Happy 34%
Uplifted 34%
Sleepy 26%
Focused 23%
Pain 50%
Stress 50%
Anxiety 50%
Inflammation 34%
Muscle spasms 26%
Dry mouth 30%
Dry eyes 23%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

37

Avatar for T.I.N.G.
Member since 2016
Awesome full body effect. It really helps with spasms and pain. It can make you a little sleepy.(if that's a problem mix in a little green crack and your good to go.) The problem with this strain is consistency between batches. If you get a good batch, it is amazeballs. A bad batch and it's not muc...
Relaxed
Avatar for ashes4me
Member since 2015
Introduced to me as a CO exclusive, I found myself saying I love Lucy just like the TV show. After many occasions with her she is one of my favorite anytime strains. Many people are misled by her being a CBD. That's the tricky thing with her she packs just as much of a punch as any good indica domin...
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for jasper58
Member since 2016
Just harvested my Lucy and dried and cured the flowers you used my pictures of her luscious colas thank you. I have poly neuropathy and Glosidynia which are both very painful diseases tried a bowl last night before bed best night sleep I've had forever if anybody suffers severe chronic pain Lucy is ...
HappyRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for hippylocs
Member since 2014
I dig it... Makes me feel like an unbruised banana. Has a nice heady airy type buzz that it gives you. If I had for hands, I'd give it 4 thumbs up 👍
ArousedCreativeFocused
Avatar for AkaTeddd
Member since 2014
Lucy have one tried 1 x but was very enjoyable gram that I picked up.I guess this was the first CBD strain I tried and was hooked like Pookie from New Jack City. Love the feeling of CBD rich strain help's ease the mind and put the part's back together again. I'm a huge fan of La confidential so help...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticFocusedHappy
Photos

Lineage

LA Confidential
Lucy

