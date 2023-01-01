stock photo similar to Cherry MAC
HybridTHC 17%CBD

Cherry MAC

aka Cherry MAC Pie

Cherry Mac is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Cherry Gelato and Mac 1. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Cherry Mac is a fruity and floral strain that has a cherry and rose flavor with hints of lavender and citrus. It also features a balanced and euphoric high that can help with anxiety, depression, and insomnia. Cherry Mac is 17% THC and 1% CBG, making this strain an ideal choice for beginners or experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Cherry Mac effects include feeling aroused, giggly, and sleepy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Cherry Mac when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and insomnia. Bred by Kush Rush, Cherry Mac features flavors like cherry, rose, and lavender. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Cherry Mac typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Cherry Mac has frosty and fluffy buds that have dark green tones with purple and orange hues. It is a rare and delicious strain that can be enjoyed at any time of the day. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cherry Mac, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Strain spotlight