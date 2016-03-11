Another excellent hybrid from Southern California breeders Ocean Grown Genetics, Madman OG combines LA Confidential with OG Kush to create a powerful and delicious indica. Generally considered a high-THC strain, it has been tested at anywhere from 16-24%. Smooth coffee flavors give way to sour earthy undertones, with a fresh pine scent typical of many OG Kush varieties. Madman OG gives users a pleasant, relaxed body high that often leads to munchies and sleep.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
51
HIM916
kokopu92
greenRegan
moemann24
prendelo507
Find Madman OG nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Madman OG nearby.
Similar strains
Photos
Lineage
Products with Madman OG
Hang tight. We're looking for Madman OG nearby.