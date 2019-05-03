ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
John Dieser of Verano Brands crossed the Iranian landrace Mag with Chemdog 91 to get Mag 91. Buds are dense green with purple hues, heavily frosted with trichomes, and coated with orange hairs. The flavor is floral upfront but also blanketed by Chemdog’s gassy aromas. 

Avatar for PurpleRainDog
Member since 2019
Real interesting hybrid - really enjoyable in the right setting. Two big hits off the cart and I’m off. Starts off with and energized mind and buzzy body effects. Haven’t experienced an electric tingle sensation like it before. Along with that comes a heightened state of emotion - reading can becom...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeSleepyTingly
Avatar for Relaxedandchill
Member since 2019
This is the best strain I have ever had so far. DAMNNNNNN GINA!!!!!!!! The tingling sensation is the best felling one could have.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappyRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for Bertimus
Member since 2016
I really like the overall feeling. It fits for more of a “sitting around talking” type of setting. When I tried it I took a nice hit from a Cartridge and went back to my video game. Yeah, that was 3 or 4 days ago and I’m still fixing things I messed up while playing! Lol So I wouldn’t smoke it and t...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Demensha
Member since 2016
It was amazing for sleep! It did make me pretty nauseous and I felt a lot of pressure behind the eyes.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepyTinglyUplifted
Avatar for Cupanudles
Member since 2016
Amazing pain relief! ❤️
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedRelaxedTingly
Lineage

First strain parent
Mag Landrace
parent
Second strain parent
Chemdog 91
parent
Strain
Mag 91

