John Dieser of Verano Brands crossed the Iranian landrace Mag with Chemdog 91 to get Mag 91. Buds are dense green with purple hues, heavily frosted with trichomes, and coated with orange hairs. The flavor is floral upfront but also blanketed by Chemdog’s gassy aromas.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
8
PurpleRainDog
Relaxedandchill
Bertimus
Demensha
Cupanudles
Find Mag 91 nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Mag 91 nearby.
Lineage
Products with Mag 91
Hang tight. We're looking for Mag 91 nearby.