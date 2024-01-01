stock photo similar to Malibu Mirage
HybridTHC 20%CBG 1%

Malibu Mirage

  • STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS

  • Feelings:

  • Malibu Mirage effects are mostly energizing.

    Malibu Mirage potency is higher THC than average.

Malibu Mirage is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Legend OG and Jet Fuel Gelato. This strain from Compound Genetics is a sweet, citrusy, and piney bud that will deliver a fun and euphoric high that will still leave you energized enough to run errands or perform other work. Malibu Mirage has light green buds with golden hairs and a thick layer of frosty trichomes. Malibu Mirage is 25-29% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Malibu Mirage effects include happy, creative, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Malibu Mirage when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and depression. Bred by Compound Genetics, Malibu Mirage features flavors like citrus, skunk, and spice. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene, which gives it a refreshing and uplifting aroma. The average price of Malibu Mirage typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. This strain is a rare and exclusive find in the market, so if you come across it, don’t hesitate to try it out. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Malibu Mirage, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Buy strains with similar effects to Malibu Mirage

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Malibu Mirage strain effects

Reported by 2 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Euphoric

Loading...

Relaxed

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Malibu Mirage products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Malibu Mirage near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Malibu Mirage strain reviews2

Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...

Strain spotlight

Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.