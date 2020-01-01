From the folks of Ethos Genetics comes Mandarin TK, a cross of Triangle Kush and Mandarin Sunset. Tasty buds offer notes of citrus as well as gassy and piney kush undertones. Not for the faint of heart, the high is long-lasting, euphoric, and surprisingly non-drowsy given its potency. This is a must-try for any grower looking for a challenge in their garden or any consumer looking for a unique kush cultivar.