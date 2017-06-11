ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Mangolicious
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Mangolicious
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Indica

4.8 4 reviews

Mangolicious

Mangolicious

Mangolicious is an indica-dominant cross of Big Bud and White Widow. This cut expresses a tropical aroma and robust bud structure. It has a relatively speedy flowering time and a generous yield thanks to its Big Bud genetics. Mangolicious’s full-body effects and pleasant mango smell speak to potentially high levels of myrcene, a terpene known for its weighted “couchlocking” effect.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

4

write a review

Find Mangolicious nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Mangolicious nearby.

Lineage

First strain parent
Big Bud
parent
Second strain parent
White Widow
parent
Strain
Mangolicious

Products with Mangolicious

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Mangolicious nearby.

Most popular in