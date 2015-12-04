ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.4 83 reviews

Master OG

aka Master OG Kush

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Peppery
Citrus
Herbal

Master OG
  • Peppery
  • Citrus
  • Herbal

Master OG is an indica-dominant strain from Cabin Fever Seed Breeders. This offspring of Master Kush and Empress Kush produces large, dense buds that tend to bend branches under the weight. This colorful, pine-scented flower is an ideal match for those suffering pain, nausea, and lack of sleep.  

Effects

Relaxed 68%
Sleepy 54%
Hungry 49%
Uplifted 33%
Euphoric 31%
Stress 43%
Insomnia 38%
Pain 36%
Lack of appetite 35%
Depression 28%
Dry mouth 38%
Dry eyes 17%
Anxious 5%
Dizzy 5%
Paranoid 3%

Lineage

Strain parent
Master Kush
parent
Strain
Master OG

Grow info

indica
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

