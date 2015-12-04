- Peppery
- Citrus
- Herbal
Master OG is an indica-dominant strain from Cabin Fever Seed Breeders. This offspring of Master Kush and Empress Kush produces large, dense buds that tend to bend branches under the weight. This colorful, pine-scented flower is an ideal match for those suffering pain, nausea, and lack of sleep.
