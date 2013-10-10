ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Master Yoda
Hybrid

4.5 176 reviews

Master Yoda

aka Master Yoda Kush, Master OG, Master OG Kush, Yoda Kush

Master Yoda

With lab-tested THC levels that reach over 20%, strong medicine, Master Yoda is. This strain, however, is not about brute “Force,” as the original Master Yoda would know, and the sativa side of this mostly indica buzz has just enough of an uplifting balance to please just about anyone. Master Yoda clinched 1st Place at High Times Los Angeles Cannabis Cup in 2012, where the OG Kush and Master Kush cross was already a local favorite. Growers also like this strain for its hybrid resilience and its 8 week flowering time.

Effects

Relaxed 68%
Happy 48%
Euphoric 47%
Uplifted 40%
Sleepy 30%
Stress 30%
Pain 26%
Anxiety 25%
Depression 22%
Insomnia 21%
Dry mouth 25%
Dry eyes 13%
Dizzy 4%
Paranoid 4%
Anxious 3%

Lineage

Master Kush
OG Kush
Master Yoda

10 Great Cannabis Strains for Breast Cancer Patients
10 Great Cannabis Strains for Breast Cancer Patients

