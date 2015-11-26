Maui Bubble Gift is an indica-dominant hybrid strain whose known parent strains include Bubble Gum and a Maui Wowie/God’s Gift hybrid. This strain’s CBD content often outweighs its THC levels, making it a great match for consumers with pain, anxiety, and inflammation. With only mildly psychoactive effects, Maui Bubble Gift delivers its soothing relief alongside an earthy, floral aroma.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
44
Find Maui Bubble Gift nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Maui Bubble Gift nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with Maui Bubble Gift
Hang tight. We're looking for Maui Bubble Gift nearby.