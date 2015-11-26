ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Maui Bubble Gift
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Maui Bubble Gift

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.6 44 reviews

Maui Bubble Gift

aka MBG

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 44 reviews

Maui Bubble Gift

Maui Bubble Gift is an indica-dominant hybrid strain whose known parent strains include Bubble Gum and a Maui Wowie/God’s Gift hybrid. This strain’s CBD content often outweighs its THC levels, making it a great match for consumers with pain, anxiety, and inflammation. With only mildly psychoactive effects, Maui Bubble Gift delivers its soothing relief alongside an earthy, floral aroma.

Effects

Show all

32 people reported 291 effects
Relaxed 75%
Euphoric 43%
Uplifted 43%
Happy 40%
Hungry 31%
Pain 56%
Stress 53%
Anxiety 40%
Headaches 31%
Lack of appetite 31%
Dry eyes 15%
Anxious 9%
Dry mouth 6%
Dizzy 3%
Headache 3%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

44

write a review

Find Maui Bubble Gift nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Maui Bubble Gift nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Maui Bubble Gift
User uploaded image of Maui Bubble Gift
User uploaded image of Maui Bubble Gift
User uploaded image of Maui Bubble Gift

Lineage

First strain parent
God's Gift
parent
Second strain parent
Bubble Gum
parent
Strain
Maui Bubble Gift

Products with Maui Bubble Gift

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Maui Bubble Gift nearby.

Good reads

Show all

10 Cannabis Strains to Aid Digestion After a Big Meal
10 Cannabis Strains to Aid Digestion After a Big Meal
New Strains Alert: Hawaiian Dream, Blue Afghani, Maui Bubble Gift, God’s Green Crack, and More
New Strains Alert: Hawaiian Dream, Blue Afghani, Maui Bubble Gift, God’s Green Crack, and More

Most popular in