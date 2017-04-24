Melon Gum was born with the crossing of Lavender and Bubble Gum, who pass on a combination of fruity flavors and vibrant bud coloration. Sweet notes of melon, strawberry, and lemon come together to create an intricate flavor profile that lends this strain its name. Melon Gum produces heavy yields following its 50 to 57 day flowering time indoors, and outdoor cultivators should plan to harvest during the September and October transition.