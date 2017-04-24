ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Melon Gum
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Melon Gum

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.3 51 reviews

Melon Gum

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 51 reviews

Melon Gum

Melon Gum was born with the crossing of Lavender and Bubble Gum, who pass on a combination of fruity flavors and vibrant bud coloration. Sweet notes of melon, strawberry, and lemon come together to create an intricate flavor profile that lends this strain its name. Melon Gum produces heavy yields following its 50 to 57 day flowering time indoors, and outdoor cultivators should plan to harvest during the September and October transition.

Effects

Show all

35 people reported 264 effects
Relaxed 62%
Happy 54%
Focused 40%
Uplifted 40%
Creative 37%
Stress 22%
Depression 20%
Fatigue 20%
Pain 20%
Anxiety 20%
Dry mouth 31%
Dizzy 14%
Dry eyes 14%
Paranoid 8%
Anxious 2%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

51

more reviews
write a review

Find Melon Gum nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Melon Gum nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Melon Gum
User uploaded image of Melon Gum
User uploaded image of Melon Gum
User uploaded image of Melon Gum
User uploaded image of Melon Gum
User uploaded image of Melon Gum
User uploaded image of Melon Gum
more photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Lavender
parent
Second strain parent
Bubble Gum
parent
Strain
Melon Gum

Products with Melon Gum

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Melon Gum nearby.

Most popular in