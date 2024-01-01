HybridTHC 22%CBD —
Mischief
write a review
Mischief is an indica-dominant weed strain bred by Happy Eddie and made from a genetic cross of San Fernando Valley OG x Triangle Kush. This strain offers consumers and medical patients calming effects, and can help mitigate symptoms of pain and anxiety. Mischief’s abundance of limonene and myrcene give it a palate of earthy and citrus notes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Mischief, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to MischiefOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Mischief products near you
Similar to Mischief near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—