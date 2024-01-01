stock photo similar to Monkey Punch
Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 21%CBG 2%

Monkey Punch

Monkey Punch is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Rafiki and Purple Punch. This strain is a funky and fruity smoke that will make you feel relaxed and happy. Monkey Punch is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Monkey Punch effects include sleepy, euphoric, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Monkey Punch when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia, pain, and stress. Bred by Good Day Farm, Monkey Punch features flavors like grape, citrus, and tropical. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Monkey Punch typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. This strain is a rare and exclusive find that is only available at select dispensaries in Tennessee. Monkey Punch is part of the Swamp Grass series by Good Day Farm, a collection of pre-ground flower that is easy to roll or pack in your bowl. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Monkey Punch, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Monkey Punch

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Monkey Punch products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Monkey Punch near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight

Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.