Moon Boots
Moon Boots effects are mostly energizing.
Moon Boots potency is higher THC than average.
Moon Boots is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing White Tahoe Cookies and . Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel uplifted, energetic, and focused. Moon Boots has 25% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Moon Boots, before let us know! Leave a review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Moon Boots
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Moon Boots sensations
Moon Boots helps with
- 23% of people say it helps with Depression
- 23% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 15% of people say it helps with Fatigue
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Moon Boots products near you
Similar to Moon Boots near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—