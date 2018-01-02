ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Morning Glory
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Morning Glory

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Hybrid

4.9 14 reviews

Morning Glory

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 3 products tested with lab partners

Morning Glory

Morning Glory by Barney’s Farm is a sativa-dominant hybrid steeped in fundamental genetics. Morning Glory is a cross of Afghani, Hawaiian, and Skunk, and inherits flavorful terpenes from each parent. This strain’s aroma has been described as spicy with notes of lemon and sandalwood. The plant grows fat, resinous colas ideal for extraction while the overall plant structure remains manageable. Morning Glory’s stimulating physical effects and conversent mental state make it a perfect cut to enjoy amongst friends. 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

14

write a review

Find Morning Glory nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Morning Glory nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Morning Glory

Lineage

First strain parent
Hawaiian
parent
Second strain parent
Afghani
parent
Strain
Morning Glory

Products with Morning Glory

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Morning Glory nearby.

Good reads

Show all

5 Incredible EDM Albums to Listen to While High
5 Incredible EDM Albums to Listen to While High

Most popular in