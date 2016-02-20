Mossad is an indica-dominant strain bred by Terraform Genetics, who crossed a Conspiracy Kush male with the Kosher Kush female. This San Fernando Valley strain may express one of two sets of characteristics depending on the phenotype. The first (dubbed Mossad OG) takes after its OG heritage, with frosty and dense buds that exhibit a unique calyx structure. Its aroma is a sweet and herbal mix of rose and sage, and its effects will leave you feeling mellow and relaxed following a slightly energetic cerebral buzz. The second phenotype (referred to as Mossad Kush) inherits more characteristics from Conspiracy Kush, boasting a hashy, earthy aroma accented by sour lemons.