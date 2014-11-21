Conspiracy Kush by Heroes of the Farm Genetics is a 70/30 indica-dominant cross of Obama Kush and Space Queen. The dense, trichome-frosted flowers produce a tangy citrus aroma and a peppery aftertaste. The influence of Space Queen is felt immediately with a Haze-like sense of cerebral activity, but shortly after the relaxing effects take hold and provide calming relaxation perfect for unwinding at the end of the day.
