ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Mother of All Cherries
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Mother of All Cherries
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Indica

4.7 3 reviews

Mother of All Cherries

Mother of All Cherries

Bred by House Genetics, Mother of All Cherries is an indica-dominant hybrid of Mother of Berries and Cherry Pie. It has compact trichome-coated buds with purple accents, and retains a sweet berry scent. Mother of All Cherries is a great strain for anyone with a passion for fruity buds and heavy-hitting indicas.

 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

3

write a review

Find Mother of All Cherries nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Mother of All Cherries nearby.

Lineage

First strain parent
Mother of Berries
parent
Second strain parent
Cherry Pie
parent
Strain
Mother of All Cherries
Strain child
Placenta
child

Products with Mother of All Cherries

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Mother of All Cherries nearby.

Most popular in