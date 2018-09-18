Bred by House Genetics, Mother of All Cherries is an indica-dominant hybrid of Mother of Berries and Cherry Pie. It has compact trichome-coated buds with purple accents, and retains a sweet berry scent. Mother of All Cherries is a great strain for anyone with a passion for fruity buds and heavy-hitting indicas.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
3
Find Mother of All Cherries nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Mother of All Cherries nearby.
Lineage
Products with Mother of All Cherries
Hang tight. We're looking for Mother of All Cherries nearby.