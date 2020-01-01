Created by Panther Genetics in Ohio, Placenta is a cross between Mother of All Cherries and GMO Cookies. It’s an indica-dominant hybrid that offers wonderful flavors of berry and earth. Drawing from its powerful parents, the potent high will put you in the couch, so be sure to have a movie or your favorite video game queued up.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
2
No reviews yet.
Find Placenta nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Placenta nearby.
Lineage
Products with Placenta
Hang tight. We're looking for Placenta nearby.