  3. Mother's Milk
Hybrid

4.4 56 reviews

Mother's Milk

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 5 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 56 reviews

Mother's Milk

Mother’s Milk is the sativa-dominant hybrid of Nepali OG and Appalachia. This potent strain smells of powdered milk and delicate earthy terpenes and is layered in a coat of sparkling trichomes. Its effects possess tranquil sedation that is also heady and functional, lending itself to either activity or relaxation. Indulge in Mother’s Milk to help curb minor physical pain, muscle spasms, and depression.  

Effects

35 people reported 266 effects
Relaxed 65%
Euphoric 45%
Happy 45%
Sleepy 42%
Uplifted 42%
Pain 40%
Stress 40%
Depression 25%
Anxiety 25%
Headaches 20%
Dry mouth 28%
Dry eyes 25%
Dizzy 8%
Anxious 5%
Paranoid 2%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

56

Avatar for BrettKBG
Member since 2016
This review is on Mother's Milk shatter by Native Roots. Vail, Colorado First off, don't let the name scare you away. If you do you're only missing out. This strain doesn't scream milk to me. It is sweet, earthy, and unique. As far as effects go I completely disagree with Leafly's description ...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for Med_can_user_Mel
Member since 2016
This strain is unique. I tried it several months ago but sadly only had a gram. When I found it again, I was ecstatic! It’s a wonderfully mellow hybrid that won’t knock you out, but will bring you to the most calming state of relaxation and euphoria. You forget your problems on this strain. Or perha...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Hydro401
Member since 2016
very good for 😴... and pain. also very good high.. best of both worlds. if u like that type of strain. only negative is the dry mouth. other then that I'm in love
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for AkaTeddd
Member since 2014
Mother Milk very good day time strain for day with cold or cloudiness outside.Help in morning waking up in pain and tightness in back.Really help alleviate depression as well for me.Taste's like powered milk with glow's of hot cocoa powder light taste.Pretty enjoyable similar to GG #4 or God like Gl...
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxed
Avatar for DaBlaqDabb
Member since 2016
omfg mother milk highly recommend very potent and tasty as fuck this strain will have you feeling euphoric one second next thing you know you're sinking in the couch one of my personal favorite if you plan on. going out and doin g something in public pick a different strain because MOM will sneak yo...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungrySleepy
Similar strains

Photos

Lineage

Strain parent
Appalachia
parent
Strain
Mother's Milk

Products with Mother's Milk

