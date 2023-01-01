Mousse Cake
Mousse Cake is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Ice Cream Cake and Cake Mix. This strain has a sweet and creamy flavor that resembles a chocolate mousse cake with a hint of vanilla. Mousse Cake is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Mousse Cake effects include relaxation, happiness, and sleepiness. Medical marijuana patients often choose Mousse Cake when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, pain, and insomnia. Bred by Compound Genetics, Mousse Cake features flavors like chocolate, cream, and vanilla. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Mousse Cake typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. If you’re looking for a tasty and soothing strain that can help you chill out and drift off to dreamland, Mousse Cake might be the one for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Mousse Cake, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Mousse CakeOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Mousse Cake products near you
Similar to Mousse Cake near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—